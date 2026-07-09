Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing sees 25.6pc profit leap in nine months

Operator of the Uniqlo clothing brand, Japan's Fast Retailing (6288) saw a 25.6 percent year-on-year profit leap to 426 billion yen (HK$20.5 billion) for the first nine months of its 2026 fiscal year, with expectations to achieve a record performance of 3.97 trillion yen for the full year, up 16.7 percent from a year ago.

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For the nine-month period ended May 31, 2026, the company’s revenue totaled 3.07 trillion yen, a 17.1 percent jump from the same period last year.

Fast Retailing recorded 43.8 billion yen under finance income net of costs. Profit before income taxes rose 26.5 percent to 658.2 billion yen

The company expects profit attributable to owners to reach 500 billion yen for the year, a 15.5 percent increase.