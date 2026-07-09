Red Bull’s owner crowns Thailand’s top 50 richest on the 2026 Forbes list

Thailand’s top 50 richest on the 2026 Forbes list saw their combined wealth rise 10 percent to US$187 billion (HK$1.46 trillion), boosted by strong stock market and economic growth, with Red Bull’s owner, Chalerm Yoovidhya and family, topping the list.

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Chalerm Yoovidhya and family, who own Red Bull, retain the top position for the third consecutive year, with a net worth of US$47 billion. The beverage giant’s annual revenue increased by over 8 percent to US$13.9 billion in 2025, driven by nearly 14 billion cans sold globally.

The second spot with a net worth of US$36.6 billion goes to the Chearavanont brothers, the key leaders of Charoen Pokphand, one of Asia’s largest and most powerful conglomerates in agribusiness, retail, telecommunications, real estate, finance, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

In January, Arise Digital Technology, an investment firm owned by Suphachai Chearavanont, son of Charoen Pokphand senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, agreed to acquire nearly 25 percent of telecom company True from its joint venture partner Telenor Group of Norway for just over 100 billion baht (HK$23.41 billion). The deal includes an option to purchase an additional 5.4 percent within the next two years.

Energy-and-telecoms tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi’s wealth rose 2.14 percent to US$17.6 billion, claiming the third spot. His Gulf Development increased its stake in Kasikornbank to nearly 10 percent, making it the bank’s second-largest shareholder.

The Chirathivat family climbs to fourth, with net worth up over a third to US$11.7 billion. Their Central Group’s Central Retail plans to invest 18 billion baht to expand outlets in Thailand and Vietnam. The fifth goes to Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, whose Singapore-listed Frasers Property is revamping its portfolio, and whose wealth increased 10 percent to US$11.5 billion.