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FINANCE

China's FX deposits hit record high despite yuan strength

FINANCE
29 mins ago
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The Chinese national flag flies in the wind over the Yalu River, with buildings of the North Korean city of Sinuiju behind, on the bank across, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Chinese national flag flies in the wind over the Yalu River, with buildings of the North Korean city of Sinuiju behind, on the bank across, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China's foreign exchange deposits rose for the 10th straight month in May to an historic high, official central bank data showed, even as the yuan extended gains against the dollar.

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HERE ARE SOME DETAILS:

* Balance of China's foreign exchange deposits rose to US$1.16 trillion at the end of May, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier. Such deposits grew US$103.2 billion (HK$808.78 billion) in the first five months of this year, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) data showed.

* FX demand deposits held by non-financial enterprises rose US$17.1 billion, serving as the primary source of growth in FX deposits last month, according to detailed data from the central bank's balance sheet released late on Tuesday.

* FX deposits held by households also expanded for four consecutive months to US$166.2 billion, PBOC data showed.

* China's commercial banks purchased a net US$35.8 billion of foreign exchange in May, the FX regulator said on Monday.

* Several Chinese banks have raised dollar deposit rates in recent weeks, sources told Reuters earlier this month, in a move some traders say is likely aimed at slowing the pace of yuan appreciation.

* China's yuan has strengthened about 3.5 percent against the dollar so far this year to become one of the best performing emerging market currencies.

* China's strong exports and expanding trade surplus continue to inject high volumes of foreign currency, mostly US dollars, into the domestic financial system. China recorded US$105.43 billion of trade surplus in May, customs data showed.

Reuters

foreign exchange depositsChinayuan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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