Nvidia-like Chinese AI chipmaker Moore Threads eyes Hong Kong IPO: filing

Moore Threads Technology, dubbed "China's Nvidia", said it plans to apply for a listing in Hong Kong following its Shanghai initial public offering late last year.

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The planned H-shares issuance is subject to shareholder and relevant regulatory approvals, the graphics processing units maker said in a filing on Sunday.

The AI chipmaker is actively engaging in discussions with relevant intermediaries regarding the work related to this issuance and listing, but no details have been finalized yet, the filing said.

Moore Threads soared by over 420 percent to 605 yuan in its STAR Market debut in December after raising nearly 8 billion yuan (HK$9.3 billion) from the share sale. The stock closed at 597.9 yuan last Friday, giving it a market value of 281 billion yuan.

Riding the AI wave, the chipmaker cut its net loss by a whopping 95.7 percent to 11.56 million yuan in the first half of the year from the year prior, as revenue surged by 147 percent to 1.73 billion yuan, according to a separate filing.

Research and development expenses in the period jumped by 38 percent to 769 million yuan, accounting for over 40 percent of its total costs.