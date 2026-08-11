Nvidia is developing Nemotron 4 open-source models, The Information reports

Nvidia is developing a new AI model family, Nemotron 4, with the goal of rivaling top open-source models globally, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people who work on the project.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The chip giant is among the few major US firms to release open-source models, which have drawn more attention this year as AI bills balloon and cheap Chinese models near the capabilities of top systems from leading American labs Anthropic and OpenAI.

A spate of recently disclosed hacks involving autonomous AI agents has added to the attention, especially because open models do not have curbs on cybersecurity use.

The largest Nemotron 4 model is expected to have at least 1 trillion parameters, according to multiple employees working on the project, The Information reported.

Nvidia has not set a release date for Nemotron 4 and has yet to complete final training, though employees said the model could be ready as early as late fall, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Nvidia last month formed a coalition with other companies to develop and share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity.

It also signed an open letter with tech heavyweights such as Microsoft backing open-weight models so that innovation does not drift overseas.

Separately on Tuesday, the chip firm unveiled Nemotron 3.5 Lightning, an addition to its offerings aimed at code review, tool use, security alert monitoring, answering billing questions and other tasks.

It also released NeMo Switchyard, an open-source model-routing library designed to automatically direct AI tasks to the most suitable models.

Late last year, the chip giant unveiled the third generation of its family of open-source models as offerings from Chinese AI labs proliferated.

Reuters