Global ultra wealthy population hits all-time high of 556,850 in 2025

The global ultra high net worth (UHNW) population, those with a net worth of over US$30 million (HK$234 million), grew 14.4 percent to record 556,850 individuals in 2025, the strongest annual expansions since 2017, Altrata's World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 showed.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The report noted that the asset portfolios of the ultra wealthy were bolstered by lower inflation, resilient corporate earnings and continued enthusiasm for AI investment.

Their combined net worth now stands at US$63.8 trillion, more than double the annual GDP of the United States, with an estimated US$26 trillion of that in investable assets, equivalent to approximately 10 percent of the global investable asset stock.

The United States remains the dominant wealth market, home to 37 percent of the global UHNW population, more than the combined share of the other nine countries in the top 10, with China and Germany ranking second and third at approximately 10 percent and 5 percent respectively.

Asia recorded the fastest regional UHNW growth at 15.8 percent in 2025, with India, China and Southeast Asian economies including the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia identified as the primary engines of expansion, the report said.

Altrata forecasts the global UHNW population will reach 746,570 individuals with combined wealth of US$85 trillion by 2030, with North America registering the largest absolute increase and Asia the strongest growth rate.

Finally, the report shows that the demographic profile is shifting gradually, with female UHNW representation set to reach 19 percent by 2040. This shift is expected to occur alongside accelerating intergenerational wealth transfers in China and Southeast Asia.