Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology’s retail tranche oversubscribed 1,182 times on Thursday

Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology’s retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,182 times on Thursday, drawing HK$145.6 billion in margin loans.

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The clinical-stage biotechnology company plans to offer 58 million H shares, raising at most HK$1.22 billion. The offer price is set between HK$18.2 and HK$21. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,242.4.

It is scheduled to debut on June 24.

