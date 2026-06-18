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FINANCE

Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology’s retail tranche oversubscribed 1,182 times on Thursday

FINANCE
54 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology's headquarter in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. SHAANXI MICOT PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY
Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology's headquarter in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. SHAANXI MICOT PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY

Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology’s retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,182 times on Thursday, drawing HK$145.6 billion in margin loans.

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The clinical-stage biotechnology company plans to offer 58 million H shares, raising at most HK$1.22 billion. The offer price is set between HK$18.2 and HK$21. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,242.4.

It is scheduled to debut on June 24.
 

Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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