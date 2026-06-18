Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology’s retail tranche oversubscribed 1,182 times on Thursday

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17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology’s retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,182 times on Thursday, drawing HK$145.6 billion in margin loans.
The clinical-stage biotechnology company plans to offer 58 million H shares, raising at most HK$1.22 billion. The offer price is set between HK$18.2 and HK$21. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,242.4.
It is scheduled to debut on June 24.