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17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Hong Kong stocks inch lower at midday on Thursday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 412 points, or 1.7 percent, to 23,899 points.
The half-day market turnover was at HK$164 billion.
Tech gauge dropped 1.38 percent to 4,604 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 15.31 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,092 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.57 percent to 15,970 points.