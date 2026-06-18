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FINANCE

HKMA keeps base rate at 4 percent

FINANCE
23 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintained the base rate at 4 percent after the US Federal Reserve announced it would keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday

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Hong Kong Monetary Authority

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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