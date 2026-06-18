HKMA keeps base rate at 4 percent

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PBOC, BI, and HKMA sign MoU to promote direct yuan-rupiah bilateral trade
11-06-2026 18:40 HKT
HKMA pushes data innovation for SME growth
28-07-2025 17:39 HKT
HKMA buys $14.8b, bank system balance to drop below $100b
16-07-2025 16:11 HKT
HKMA warns of follow-up intervention to maintain US dollar peg
26-06-2025 16:25 HKT
Hong Kong banks take Fed's lead, maintain prime rates
19-06-2025 16:27 HKT
Hong Kong dollar edges closer to weak side of US peg
16-06-2025 16:54 HKT
Connect scheme product enrichment under consideration to boost yuan
15-05-2025 18:09 HKT
City's foreign currency reserve just over US$408b by April's end
08-05-2025 17:03 HKT
Over $12b of local currency sold in new HKMA intervention
06-05-2025 17:42 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT