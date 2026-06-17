Tencent-backed Uzbek start-up Uzum expects IPO within 2-3 years

Tencent-backed (0700) fintech and e-commerce provider Uzum, Uzbekistan's most valuable startup, expects to make its initial public offering (IPO) within two to three years, founder Djasur Djumaev told Reuters on Wednesday.

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Uzum, which secured US$70 million (HK$546 million) in equity financing led by China's Tencent and US firm VR Capital in August, is valued at US$1.5 billion.

Asked about the timing for the IPO, founder Djumaev said: "There is a medium-term perspective of 2-3 years."

Reuters previously reported that the company was considering London, alongside New York, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong for its capital markets debut, which had been anticipated in 2027.

Reuters