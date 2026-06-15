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FINANCE

SpaceX IPO raises US$85.7 billion as underwriters exercise greenshoe option

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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The SpaceX logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
The SpaceX logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS

SpaceX has raised US$85.7 billion (HK$668 billion) in its U.S. initial public offering after underwriters exercised the "greenshoe" option, the rocket, AI and internet company founded by Elon Musk said on Monday.

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Shares of SpaceX jumped 19 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, lifting the company's market capitalization above US$2 trillion and making Musk the world's first trillionaire. The company had priced its offering of 555.56 million shares at US$135 apiece.

SpaceX's IPO included a so-called greenshoe option, a standard feature of most large U.S. stock market listings that acts as a safety valve, helping underwriters support the stock and limit sharp price swings in the weeks after trading begins.

The IPO dwarfed every stock market listing on record globally, surpassing oil giant Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing, which had previously held the title of the world's largest IPO.

The stock was up 6.4 percent in early trading on Monday, adding to Friday's gains.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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