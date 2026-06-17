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FINANCE

HTHK rolls out innovative AI-driven products and services amid rapid AI development

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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Raymond Ho.
Raymond Ho.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (0215) has launched a series of innovative products and services centred on AI, aiming to accelerate and popularise AI adoption across the community.

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The telecommunications operator collaborates with Basicware AI to distribute 80 billion AI tokens to its new customers or those renewing their 5G monthly plans from July.

These can be used for free on the one-stop AI model aggregation platform, BasicRouter, to experience the capabilities of AI models from Alibaba Cloud and BytePlus. 

It also collaborates with tech firm INMO, which focuses on wireless AR glasses and AI smart glasses, to launch the international version of its INMO GO3 AI glasses featuring real-time two-way conversation translation.

Meanwhile, the company will launch “AI Travel Planner” in early July, which uses AI to help customers plan personalized itineraries for free, enhancing the travel experience, alongside exclusive limited-time roaming offers. 

It also strengthened its AI education and tool platform deployment, collaborating with local AI platform DotAI to launch various AI courses to help customers improve their understanding and application of AI tools, according to Raymond Ho Wai-wing, executive director and chief executive of HTHK.

He added that the company also collaborates with Alibaba Cloud and DotAI to offer discounted AI services, helping enterprises improve efficiency and accelerate AI transformation while seizing new business opportunities. 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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