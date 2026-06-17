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FINANCE

China issues draft rules on food delivery subsidy to curb price wars

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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REUTERS/Aly Song
REUTERS/Aly Song

China's market regulator said on Wednesday it was seeking public comment on draft rules to regulate subsidies by food delivery platforms, citing price wars and "irrational competition" in the sector.

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The draft rules would bar platforms from forcing merchants to join subsidy campaigns or bear subsidy costs, using capital advantages for monopolistic or unfair competition, or selling goods below cost, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

The rules are open for public feedback through July 17.

Reuters

Chinafood deliveryprice war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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