logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fitch affirms China's credit rating at 'A'

FINANCE
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Global ratings agency Fitch on Monday affirmed China's long-term sovereign rating at 'A' with a stable outlook, citing its large and diversified economy, which supports prospects for solid GDP growth and the country's important role in global trade.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China, which faced high US tariff uncertainty last year, should see some relaxation after US President Donald Trump's visit, Fitch said, even as it warned of weak household confidence weighing on goods consumption. Data from last month showed China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropping to 50 from 50.3 in April, its lowest reading in three months as demand weakened. A level below 50 typically signals contraction.

"The energy price shock may pose a challenge, but large crude oil inventories, substantial refining capacity and diversified energy sources should cushion risks," the ratings agency said.

Reuters

FitchChinarating

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)
Myanmar's former junta chief kicks off visit to China as civilian president
CHINA
2 hours ago
A Shiba Inu walks on a pet treadmill as part of the daily activities at Paw³, a kindergarten for dogs, in Shanghai, China (Reuters)
China's pet owners splurge on preschools to pamper puppies
CHINA
3 hours ago
This picture taken on August 11, 2025 shows the sun setting over solar panels deployed at the Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project, near Ordos, in China northern Inner Mongolia, region. AFP
China's top coal region to expand coal-to-oil output in energy security push
FINANCE
5 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China 'strongly dissatisfied' with Pentagon move against top Chinese tech firms
CHINA
13-06-2026 12:12 HKT
SpaceX logo, word "IPO" and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX playbook set to fuel China's IPO ambitions but tech gap persists
CHINA
12-06-2026 17:30 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's May new loans rise to 520 billion yuan, below expectations
FINANCE
12-06-2026 17:25 HKT
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's president to visit China next week
CHINA
12-06-2026 16:04 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
China says holding American citizen suspected of spying
CHINA
12-06-2026 15:49 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China asks big banks to curb interbank lending to ease cash glut, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
12-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 14:27 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
21 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.