logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Myanmar's former junta chief kicks off visit to China as civilian president

CHINA
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)

Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China's state media reported, marking his first trip to the world's second-largest economy since being elected president.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Min Aung Hlaing, 69, the former junta chief who was the architect of a 2021 coup that led to civil war in Myanmar and a wave of international sanctions, was elected president in early April by a parliament packed with military loyalists.

His journey from top general to civilian president formalized his hold on power after a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked an exodus of foreign investors from what was once one of Asia's most promising frontier markets.

During his visit this week, Min Aung Hlaing will hold talks with Xi. He will also meet with China's No. 2 and No. 3, Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, the country's top legislator.

"China and Myanmar have stood together through thick and thin, looked out for each other and forged solidarity and cooperation, promoting China-Myanmar relations to achieve considerable progress," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said last week.

China was not the first country that Min Aung Hlaing has visited since becoming president.

At the end of May, the former military commander-in-chief embarked on a five-day visit to India, with which Myanmar shares a long and porous border, as part of a broader effort to re-engage with the rest of the world after years of isolation caused by international sanctions.

(Reuters)

MyanmarChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Shiba Inu walks on a pet treadmill as part of the daily activities at Paw³, a kindergarten for dogs, in Shanghai, China (Reuters)
China's pet owners splurge on preschools to pamper puppies
CHINA
1 hour ago
This picture taken on August 11, 2025 shows the sun setting over solar panels deployed at the Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project, near Ordos, in China northern Inner Mongolia, region. AFP
China's top coal region to expand coal-to-oil output in energy security push
FINANCE
4 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China 'strongly dissatisfied' with Pentagon move against top Chinese tech firms
CHINA
13-06-2026 12:12 HKT
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar detains US businessman who wrote about military coup, sources say
WORLD
12-06-2026 19:06 HKT
SpaceX logo, word "IPO" and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX playbook set to fuel China's IPO ambitions but tech gap persists
CHINA
12-06-2026 17:30 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's May new loans rise to 520 billion yuan, below expectations
FINANCE
12-06-2026 17:25 HKT
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's president to visit China next week
CHINA
12-06-2026 16:04 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
China says holding American citizen suspected of spying
CHINA
12-06-2026 15:49 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China asks big banks to curb interbank lending to ease cash glut, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
12-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 14:27 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
19 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.