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CHINA

Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit

CHINA
8 mins ago
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Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed regional developments and Islamabad's ongoing efforts to mediate an end to the Iran conflict on Tuesday.

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"Both sides underscored the importance of continuing a durable ceasefire and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz," the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.

The phone call came ahead of planned talks in Beijing later this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Reuters

PakistanChinaIran war

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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