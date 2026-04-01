Trump says Iran has asked for a ceasefire, US wants to see Hormuz open first

Iran has asked the United States for a ceasefire, President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, adding Washington would consider this once the Strait of Hormuz was open.

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Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said Trump's statement about a ceasefire request was false and baseless.

"Iran's New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!," said Trump, who did not specify who he had spoken to.

Trump also referred to a "new president" in an interview with Reuters shortly before his sharing his social media post.

Iran has a new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who last month succeeded his father after his death in an air strike. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in July 2024.

Trump said Washington would consider the ceasefire request "when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion".

Reuters