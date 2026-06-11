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FINANCE

Gold hits over 6-month low on rate-hike concerns amid Mideast conflict

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS

Gold hit a more than six-month low on Thursday, as fresh US strikes on Iran drove oil prices higher, deepening concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.

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Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at US$4,063.87 (HK$31,848.51) per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since November 21 earlier in the day.

US gold futures for August delivery were down 1.1 percent at US$4,086.50.

The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran, the US military said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed new attacks if no peace deal is secured.

Oil prices climbed more than US$2 on Thursday, as Iran declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the US strikes.

Elevated crude oil prices can accelerate inflation, and while gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Data showed that US consumer inflation increased at its fastest pace in three years in May, boosted by surging prices for energy products amid the Middle East conflict, and giving more ammunition for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged into 2027.

Markets are awaiting the May US Producer Price Index data, due later in the day, to further assess the Fed’s monetary policy stance.

Ivory Coast’s gold output is expected to reach 62 metric tons in 2026, up from 59.33 tons in 2025, as established mines expand operations, the West African country’s director general of mines told Reuters.

Spot silver fell 0.9 percent to US$63.15 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6 percent to US$1,655.06, while palladium gained 1 percent to US$1,225.25.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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