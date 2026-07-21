Hong Kong's June CPI remains at 2 percent

Hong Kong's overall consumer price index in June rose 2 percent year on year, the same as it was in May, official data showed on Tuesday.

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The index was slightly below market expectation of 2.2 percent.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate in June rose 1.9 percent, also the same as that in May 2026, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

A government spokesman explained that fuel-related item prices kept rising faster, while relatively modest price pressures in other areas partly offset the overall rise.

Among the various components of the composite CPI, electricity, gas, and water rose 9.2 percent year on year, and miscellaneous services and miscellaneous goods increased 5.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Housing prices rose 1.1 percent.

On the other hand, durable goods and basic food prices fell 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Surges in international oil prices will continue to add pressure to consumer price inflation in the coming months, the spokesman warned. He added that although international oil prices have moderated from previous peaks and may provide some relief, close observation of the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East is needed.

Meanwhile, price pressures elsewhere are mostly under control, helping to maintain overall inflation at a moderate level, he said.