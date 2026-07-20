logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Brent oil tops US$90 as US, Iran intensify attacks in Middle East

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Oil prices jumped 3 percent on Monday, with Brent surpassing US$90 (HK$702) a barrel, as the United States and Iran expanded attacks in the Middle East that have curbed energy shipments in the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude futures climbed US$2.69, or 3.05 percent, to US$90.79 by 2343 GMT, touching the highest since June 11, extending gains after rising 15.9 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain since April.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$84.68 a barrel, up US$2.19, or 2.65 percent, the loftiest since June 12. Front-month prices gained 15.5 percent last week, the largest weekly ascent since early March.

The Middle East conflict escalated over the weekend with the US conducting a ninth straight night of attacks against Iran, while US allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian strikes.

In recent days both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with the US saying it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade.

A vessel was on fire northwest of Oman's Kumzar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said early on Monday.

"The coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades," Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

"As things stand, we think oil markets are still too complacent about the potential fallout for inventories, which, unlike at the beginning of the war, are at the tightest of the past five years."

Four vessels made the transit through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, down from eight in the previous day, LSEG data showed. At least three oil products tankers and one Very Large Crude Carrier, have entered the strait since Friday to load oil, the data showed.

Reuters

oilIranMiddle EastcrudeUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
n Egyptian worker prepares plastic for processing at a recycling plant at the garbage city in the Manshiyet Nasser neighbourhood in Cairo on July 6, 2026. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Egypt's 'Garbage City' recyclers reap gains from Iran war plastic squeeze
WORLD
18-07-2026 16:57 HKT
A Taylor Farms facility on July 17, 2026 in San Juan Bautista, California. Taylor Farms, a global fresh produce supplier, is allegedly connected to the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
US links Taco Bell lettuce to diarrhea-causing parasite outbreak
WORLD
18-07-2026 14:44 HKT
Photo by - / CN-STR / AFP. People visit the Moonshot AI stand, featuring Kimi K3, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 17, 2026.
China's Kimi K3 rattles US AI industry
CHINA
18-07-2026 12:32 HKT
Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran, hitting "Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," in this still image taken from handout video released July 16, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Iran renews attacks on Gulf states after another night of US strikes
WORLD
18-07-2026 11:02 HKT
A Hong Kong flag is seen on a vessel at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China August 30, 2024. REUTERS
China says US terminates Hong Kong emergency order that stripped special trade status
FINANCE
17-07-2026 21:16 HKT
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Airlines resume some Middle East flights but disruption continues
WORLD
17-07-2026 20:40 HKT
A passenger walks through Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
US to tighten visa regulations for foreign students, journalists
WORLD
17-07-2026 20:02 HKT
Balaji Srinivasan, former C.T.O. of Coinbase speaks during the SALT conference in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
US tech tycoon shelves Malaysia investment after immigration raid
WORLD
17-07-2026 19:36 HKT
A man walks next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iranians suffer new uncertainty and anxiety as US steps up attacks
WORLD
17-07-2026 17:07 HKT
China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals
INNOVATION
17-07-2026 16:31 HKT
Motorcyclist arrested over carrying child on overloaded bike on Yuen Long Highway
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File Photo)
AI meets lottery: HK punters turn to chatbots for the $100m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
No plan to suspend dog-friendly dining scheme despite backlash, Tse says
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.