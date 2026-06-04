logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Longbridge halts new trades, deposits for mainland clients amid crackdown

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Longbridge Securities has announced compliance adjustments for clients accessing its platform from mainland China, effective June 12, following the China Securities Regulatory Commission's two-year rectification period requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The adjustments will only allow selling, closing positions and fund withdrawals. New position opening, adding positions and fund deposits will not be permitted.

Longbridge said its multi-market operations remain normal and client assets are fully protected. The adjustments do not affect services provided to existing investors outside mainland China.

The CSRC last month launched investigations into Tiger Brokers, Futu and Longbridge for illegally operating securities businesses in the mainland, imposing penalties including confiscation of all illegal gains. Eight government departments, including the central bank and the financial regulatory administration, have jointly issued a two-year rectification plan to thoroughly clean up the illegal legacy business of overseas institutions.

Longbridge CSRC compliance adjustment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wall Street ends lower as Middle East tensions escalate
FINANCE
1 hour ago
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
EU could lose 1.3 million jobs due to energy price surge linked to Iran war, Commission says
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A person enters the Zara store, during Christmas season at the RIOSUL Shopping Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Zara owner Inditex defies consumer gloom with strong early summer sales
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
S&P 500, Dow tick lower on Middle East stalemate
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Kling AI's exhibition center at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. Xinhua
Kuaishou's Kling AI seeks first pre-IPO financing for US$18 billion pre-money valuation
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Chinese shipping containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
US proposes up to 12.5pc tariffs on goods from 60 economies over forced labor failures, China denies
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology's Hong Kong debut on HKEX
Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology rose 44 percent on Hong Kong debut at market close
FINANCE
11 hours ago
The global economic outlook hinges on how long the war in the Middle East lasts, with recession in some countries and sharply hi
OECD says protracted war could drag on global growth, push up inflation
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Wednesday
FINANCE
12 hours ago
PaXini Technology (Shenzhen)
BYD-backed robotics firm PaXini plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
15 hours ago
Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.