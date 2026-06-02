Stephen Curry chooses Li-Ning as sneaker, sportswear partner

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Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry announced his Curry Brand has signed a new deal with Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning (2331) in a social media post Tuesday.
The Chinese sportswear brand, founded by Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Li Ning, is one of the country's biggest retailers, with more than 7,600 points of sale around Asia.
"It’s amazing to see how he’s grown his namesake company as an athlete founder, knowing I have those same hopes and aspirations for Curry Brand," Curry said.
Reuters