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FINANCE

Stephen Curry chooses Li-Ning as sneaker, sportswear partner

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles on court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers. Reuters
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles on court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers. Reuters

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry announced his Curry Brand has signed a new deal with Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning (2331) in a social media post Tuesday.

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The Chinese sportswear brand, founded by Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Li Ning, is one of the country's biggest retailers, with more than 7,600 points of sale around Asia.

"It’s amazing to see how he’s grown his namesake company as an athlete founder, knowing I have those same hopes and aspirations for Curry Brand," Curry said.

  • Curry did not disclose terms of the deal, including its value, but described it as a "long-term" partnership.
  • The deal includes plans to launch Curry Brand stores in China and the US, Curry said.
  • Li Ning has long harboured ambitions to be a global basketball powerhouse, with previous NBA sponsorships with Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler.
  • Li Ning did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal.

Reuters

Stephen CurryLi-Ningsportswear

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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