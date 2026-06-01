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FINANCE

Media mogul Barry Diller's People offers to buy MGM Resorts for over US$18 billion

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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An exterior view of Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reuters
An exterior view of Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reuters

Media mogul Barry Diller's People said on Monday it has proposed to buy MGM Resorts, valuing the casino operator at more than US$18 billion.

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The offer comes just weeks after Diller, the digital media company's chairman, told shareholders in an April 28 letter that People would sharpen its focus on its MGM stake, calling the stock "wildly undervalued."

People currently owns 26.1 percent of the outstanding common stock of MGM. It is planning to bid US$48.30 a share in cash for the remaining company, representing a premium of about 10.6 percent to MGM's Friday close of US$43.67.

MGM's shares rose more than 10 percent in premarket trading, while those of People - renamed from IAC in April - rose nearly 3 percent.

MGM Resorts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Diller's interest in MGM dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when he began accumulating shares in the casino operator when its shares were battered by closures and travel restrictions.

MGM owns marquee properties that account for roughly 40 percent of the Las Vegas Strip. However, the casino operator has been struggling with sluggish footfalls in Las Vegas, and in recent quarters has relied on growth in its China properties, including Macau, and digital operations.

The company's BetMGM venture has also emerged as one of the leading US online sportsbooks, giving higher exposure to a digital gambling market that analysts have been bullish on.

For Diller, MGM is a sharp departure from digital media, giving his group access to an industry focused on travel and tourism at a time when markets remain volatile.

The offer also marks another major takeover attempt in the casino sector. Last week, hospitality billionaire Tilman Fertitta's firm announced the takeover of Caesars Entertainment in a US$17.6 billion deal.


Reuters

Barry DillerPeopleMGMMediacasino

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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