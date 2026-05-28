logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US weekly jobless claims increase marginally amid low layoffs

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a business window in Manhattan on September 05, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a business window in Manhattan on September 05, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits increased marginally last week amid relatively low layoffs, despite the ongoing war with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 215,000 for the week ended May 23, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 211,000 claims. Claims have remained within a 190,000–230,000 range this year.

Outside high-profile job cuts by technology firms related to artificial intelligence, layoffs have remained generally low despite economic uncertainty — first from last year’s sweeping import tariffs and now the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. The conflict has shut off the Strait of Hormuz, boosting commodity prices, including oil and fertilizers, and driving up inflation.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits after an initial week of aid — a proxy for hiring — increased 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.786 million during the week ended May 16. The so-called continuing claims covered the period during which the government surveyed households for May’s unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate is expected to have held steady at 4.3 percent in May. Continuing claims have dropped from last year’s lofty levels, though some of the decline is likely due to people exhausting their eligibility for benefits, which are limited to 26 weeks in most states.

They also do not capture young unemployed Americans, who typically have little or no work history, disqualifying them from benefits. College graduates are entering a tough labor market, with some of last year’s graduates still unemployed.

A Conference Board survey on Tuesday showed households’ perceptions of the labor market were mixed this month, with the share viewing jobs as “plentiful” falling to the lowest level since February 2021. However, the share reporting that jobs were “hard to get” hit a seven-month low.

Reuters

USunemployment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shoppers look at items inside a Tesco's Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market food store including family size packs of food which serve four people and cost eight dollars each in Compton, California, May 13, 2009. Reuters
US core capital goods orders fall in April
FINANCE
34 mins ago
Construction continues on a temporary arena that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight event in June on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS
US first-quarter GDP growth revised lower to 1.6 percent pace
FINANCE
48 mins ago
Prices of fruit and vegetables are on display in a store in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
US PCE inflation firmer in April
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by DAVID RYDER / AFP An aerial view shows Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle, Washington on May 27, 2026.
Iran expects FIFA to facilitate multi-entry visa to US for team
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP An Iranian woman walks past a billboard bearing the images of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), the late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei assassinated in February 2026, and his son, the current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (R), erected along a street in Tehran on May 28, 2026.
Iran condemns US ceasefire 'violations' after strikes in south
WORLD
4 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to members of his Cabinet speak during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
US investigating Trump accuser for perjury in assault case: reports
WORLD
5 hours ago
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran and US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal
WORLD
9 hours ago
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
Trump administration in talks to fund US drone companies, WSJ reports
WORLD
12 hours ago
A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US strikes Iran again, official says, after Trump denies deal on Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
13 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman walks past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural depicting missiles hitting an aircraft carrier in Tehran on May 26, 2026.
Iran says 'low' possibility of return to war with US
WORLD
27-05-2026 18:25 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
NEWS
10 hours ago
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.