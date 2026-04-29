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FINANCE

Geely Q1 profit drops 26.7pc to 4.17 bln yuan

FINANCE
28 mins ago
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The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS
The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS

Geely Automobile (0175) reported on Wednesday that its net profit fell 26.7 percent year-on-year to 4.17 billion yuan (HK$4.78 billion) in the first quarter, due to the different impact of foreign exchange fluctuations compared with the same period in 2025.

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Its core profit for the three months rose 31 percent to 3.48 billion yuan from a year ago.

Revenue reached 83.78 billion yuan during the quarter, representing an increase of 15.2 percent, driven by strong growth in export sales and a higher contribution from high-value products.

The Chinese carmaker also recorded a 1 percent growth in its total sales volume, reaching 709,358 units in the first three months this year.

As the growth in core profit exceeded the revenue growth, it reflected the company's improved operating efficiency and enhanced profitability, Geely said.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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