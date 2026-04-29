Geely Q1 profit drops 26.7pc to 4.17 bln yuan

Geely Automobile (0175) reported on Wednesday that its net profit fell 26.7 percent year-on-year to 4.17 billion yuan (HK$4.78 billion) in the first quarter, due to the different impact of foreign exchange fluctuations compared with the same period in 2025.

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Its core profit for the three months rose 31 percent to 3.48 billion yuan from a year ago.

Revenue reached 83.78 billion yuan during the quarter, representing an increase of 15.2 percent, driven by strong growth in export sales and a higher contribution from high-value products.

The Chinese carmaker also recorded a 1 percent growth in its total sales volume, reaching 709,358 units in the first three months this year.

As the growth in core profit exceeded the revenue growth, it reflected the company's improved operating efficiency and enhanced profitability, Geely said.