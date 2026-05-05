logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Two dead as car ploughs into crowd in Germany's Leipzig

WORLD
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP Police investigators work at the scene where a car ploughed into people on a street leaving at least two dead and several injured, in the city centre in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 4, 2026.
Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP Police investigators work at the scene where a car ploughed into people on a street leaving at least two dead and several injured, in the city centre in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 4, 2026.

A car ploughed into a crowd in the historic centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday, killing two people and injuring several others, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The driver, a 33-year-old German man, was arrested at the scene and officials said his motivation was unclear.

Germany has been shaken by a series of car-ramming attacks in recent years, including one targeting a Christmas market in 2024 in Magdeburg, and also in Berlin and Munich.

In the latest incident in Leipzig, a Volkswagen Taigo car careered from a major square in the old town down a busy pedestrian zone, travelling hundreds of metres.

Hosam Algaer, a Leipzig resident originally from Libya, told AFP he narrowly avoided being hit by the vehicle before running after it to try and help the injured until the car came to a stop.

"The car braked, it stopped," he said. "There was a woman on top and she ended up under the car, dead. She fell from the roof."

"Luckily, things were not worse than they were thanks to the screaming," he added. "People understood very quickly that an idiot was driving and they fled."

Michael Kretschmer -- the leader of Saxony state, where Leipzig is located -- said two people were killed, adding that the incident "shakes me to the core".

"We will do everything in our power to investigate it quickly and fully," he said. "The rule of law will act with all due rigour."

While officials did not draw firm conclusions on his motive, several described the incident as an "Amokfahrt" -- a German term suggesting a rampage driven by some kind of madness.

This kind of act was "often associated with psychological instability," said Armin Schuster, the interior minister in the Saxony state government.

Police said late Monday said there was "no basis on current knowledge" to assume a political or religious motive on the part of the perpetrator.

A 63-year old woman and a 77-year old man, both German citizens, died in the incident, they added.

At least two people were seriously injured and about 20 others were more lightly hurt, according to the fire service.

Police said the car ploughed into people on Grimmaische street, a major pedestrian zone in the old town lined with shops and historic buildings.

The driver stopped of his own accord, they added.

- Series of rammings -

TV pictures showed a white vehicle with a badly damaged windshield and hood, and the street cordoned off and surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Police deployed in large numbers in the city, which has a population of around 600,000, along with firefighters, emergency medical personnel and two helicopters.

Authorities said the driver was being investigated on suspicion of offences including murder and attempted murder.

He was believed to have acted alone, police said, and there was no ongoing danger in the city.

Leipzig appeared to be coming back to life quickly, with people sitting at outside tables a short distance from where the incident happened, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Germany has been on high alert for vehicle ramming attacks since December 2016, when an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market.

In 2024, a Christmas market in Magdeburg was targeted by a Saudi man, who drove a car into the crowd, killing six people and injuring more than 300.

The Saudi man, now on trial, was a psychiatrist who adhered to conspiracy theories, held strongly anti-Islam views and repeatedly expressed his fury at German authorities.

In February 2025, a mother and her daughter were killed and around 30 people injured by the Afghan driver of a vehicle that rammed into a march in Munich.

The attacks come as sensitivities around migrants have grown in parts of Germany following a large influx of asylum seekers and refugees in 2015.

Immigration and security have risen up the political agenda in German political debate, helping fuel the rise of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). 

AFP

Two deadcarcrowdGermanyLeipzig

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
2 killed, multiple injuries after car hits bystanders in Leipzig
WORLD
9 hours ago
Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul speaks during a joint press conference with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, following their official meeting in Rabat, on April 30, 2026. (AFP)
German FM, in call with Iranian counterpart, demands Hormuz reopening
WORLD
03-05-2026 22:28 HKT
Military vehicles drive during the U.S. Army Combined Resolve exercise at the U.S. Army's southern Germany training facilities in Hohenfels, Germany, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say
WORLD
02-05-2026 10:17 HKT
The German flag featuring the Federal Eagle and the U.S. flag are pictured at the German Navy base in Kiel, Germany, April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Trump says the US is reviewing a potential reduction of its troops in Germany
WORLD
30-04-2026 10:30 HKT
The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS
Geely Q1 profit drops 26.7pc to 4.17 bln yuan
FINANCE
29-04-2026 15:54 HKT
A staff member cleans the floor next to a Geely GEOME Xingyuan electric vehicle (EV), also known as Geely EX2, displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China, in Beijing, China April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin
For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs
CHINA
28-04-2026 11:07 HKT
Studio manager Gemma Murray arranges embroidery pieces of a crown and the cipher of His Majesty King Charles III for the new Royal Opera House stage curtains at the Royal School of Needlework, based at Hampton Court Palace, ahead of their unveiling in May 2026, in London, Britain, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Artisans in Britain, Germany and France craft the Royal Opera House's new curtains
WORLD
22-04-2026 09:54 HKT
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz smiles prior to a press briefing on the results of overnight coalition committee consultations, on April 13, 2026 at the Chancellery in Berlin. (AFP)
Germany to cut fuel taxes amid Iran war energy shock
WORLD
13-04-2026 16:49 HKT
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
China's BYD confident of reaching 1.5 million unit overseas sales in 2026
FINANCE
30-03-2026 23:01 HKT
This aerial handout photo taken and released on March 28, 2026 by non-governmental environmental organisation Greenpeace Germany shows a humpback whale stranded off the coast of Wismar, northern Germany. (AFP)
Stranded whale freed from sandbank off German coast
WORLD
29-03-2026 15:37 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.