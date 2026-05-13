Miniso expects Q1 profit to surge up to 2 times

Chinese lifestyle retailer Miniso (9896) said on Wednesday that it's expected to record a 1.95 to 2 times year-on-year surge in its first-quarter profit, with the amount ranging from 1.23 billion yuan (HK$1.42 billion) to 1.25 billion yuan.

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Excluding foreign exchange gain or loss, its adjusted net profit will be between 624 and 644 million yuan, up 7 or 10 percent from a year ago.

The company highlighted an unrealized mark-to-market gain of 870 to 880 million yuan arising from fair value changes of an investment in a limited partnership investing in the artificial intelligence industry as one of the key drivers.

The 78 million yuan equity pick-up from Miniso's investment in Yonghui Superstores, and the absence of the one-off derivative issuance cost on the equity linked securities issued in 2025 recorded in the prior-year period, also contributed to the growth in profit, the company added.

Revenue is expected to increase 28 to 29 percent during the period, reaching 5.68 billion to 5.73 billion.

Its operating profit would be around 1.51 billion to 1.53 billion yuan, rising 113 percent to 116 percent.