logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

BYD's quarterly profit slides fastest in six years as China sales falter

FINANCE
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
BYD's electric car YUAN Plus is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. AFP
BYD's electric car YUAN Plus is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. AFP

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's (1211) quarterly profit fell at its fastest pace since 2020, a stock market filing showed on Tuesday, amid sluggish sales at home.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The world's biggest electric vehicle maker by sales, known for its focus on budget models priced under 150,000 yuan, is grappling with intensifying competition from rivals including Geely (0175) and Leapmotor (9863)

BYD's first-quarter net profit dropped 55.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.1 billion yuan, worsening a 38.2 percent fall in the fourth quarter, the data showed.

First-quarter revenue was down 11.8 percent to 150.2 billion yuan, extending a declining streak to a third straight quarter.

Pressure has mounted as China scales back trade‑in subsidies for entry‑level electric cars and plug‑in hybrids. BYD's overall sales declined for a seventh straight month in March, despite sustained strong growth in overseas shipments.

As its domestic sales face a prolonged slump, BYD is aggressively targeting international markets with a focus on advanced technology and manufacturing localization.

The biggest Chinese competitor to Tesla has said it is confident of reaching its 2026 overseas sales target of 1.5 million vehicles or even higher, implying growth of over 40 percent from 2025, though it has not disclosed an overall sales target.

Vincent Sun, an analyst at Morningstar, projected BYD's exports would rise 25 percent to 30 percent this year, while total vehicle sales are expected to grow about 12 percent.

Seeking to regain its technological edge, BYD is doubling down on ultra-fast charging technology, aiming to lure drivers loyal to petrol-powered cars by easing charging time concerns.

BYD kicked off pre-sales for its Datang full-size electric SUV at the Beijing auto show on Friday, joining a growing list of Chinese carmakers targeting the higher-end segment and stepping up competition with European premium brands.

Reuters

BYDprofitsalesQ1dropChinaev

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
Blocking of Meta's AI startup buy raises risk for cross-border China tech deals
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS
CNOOC's first-quarter profit climbs on higher oil prices, output growth
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's central bank guides banks to step up lending in April, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Chinese optoelectronic computing firm Shanghai Xizhi Technology jumps nearly fourfold in debut
FINANCE
4 hours ago
BYD electric vehicle cars on display in Bangkok. REUTERS
China's BYD to raise price of assistant driving system due to rising global memory hardware costs
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A logo of Chery’s brand Omoda appears on a car as people sit inside at the company’s booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China's Chery seeks to be 'Toyota plus Tesla' as it targets global expansion
CHINA
6 hours ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China commerce minister says reached 'soft landing' with EU over EV tariffs
FINANCE
6 hours ago
The logo of Chinese automaker Hongqi is displayed at a Panavto dealership in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/File Photo
China's Hongqi, once favoured by Mao, eyes Stellantis Spain plant for European expansion
CHINA
7 hours ago
Red flags flutter on the top of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2018. Picture taken September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China prioritises energy security, tech edge as Iran war fallout spreads
CHINA
8 hours ago
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFPThis photo illustration shows the Manus app on a mobile phone in Beijing on April 28, 2026.
Meta to backtrack acquisition of AI firm Manus after China block: report
CHINA
8 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.