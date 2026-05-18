S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chips rebound, yields retreat

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Monday as heavyweight semiconductor stocks recovered, while a bond market rout that had sparked a selloff the previous week appeared to cool.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.1 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 49,481.04. The S&P 500 rose 6.6 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,415.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.3 points, or 0.25 percent, to 26,289.49.

Reuters