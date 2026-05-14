UISEE Tech's retail tranche was oversubscribed 1,797 times, followed by two other Chinese companies

Hong Kong's retail tranche for three Chinese companies' initial public offerings was oversubscribed on Thursday, led by UISEE Tech, which oversubscribed by 1,797 times.

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The leading Chinese autonomous driving company has drawn HK$78.3 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 14.46 million H shares, raising HK$870 million. The offer price is HK$60.3 per share, with an entry fee of HK$3,045.4 per board lot of 50 shares.

Shanghai Top Numerical Control Technology, which develops five-axis CNC tools for advanced manufacturing in China's aviation and aerospace sector, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed 1,046 times, drawing HK$180.43 billion in margin loans.

It plans to offer 65.33 million H shares, raising HK$1.72 billion. The offer price is HK$26.39 per share. Each board lot of 100 shares has an entry fee of HK$2,665.6.

TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou)'s retail tranche was oversubscribed by 19.51 times, drawing HK$1.22 billion in margin loans.

The biotechnology company in new drug development plans to offer 8.28 million H shares, raising HK$630 million. The offer price is HK$75.7 per share, and each board lot of 50 shares requires an entry fee of HK$3,823.2.

UISEE Tech and Shanghai Top Numerical Control Technology are scheduled to debut on May 20, and TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou) on May 22.

Robot Phoenix Intelligence, which on Wednesday surpassed the IPO oversubscription record by 14,891 times, is scheduled to debut on May 18.