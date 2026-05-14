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FINANCE

Shenzhen Adtek Technology plans to raise US$500 million in Hong Kong IPO

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Shenzhen Adtek Technology's headquarter in Shenzhen. Shenzhen Adtek Technology
Shenzhen Adtek Technology's headquarter in Shenzhen. Shenzhen Adtek Technology

Shenzhen Adtek Technology is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company is reportedly to submit listing applications as soon as Friday, with an estimated valuation between US$3 billion and US$4 billion.

The people said that it is working with Citic Securities and Jefferies Financial on the listing process.

Established in 2007, Adtek is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in optical connectivity solutions, serving the global optical communications and cloud computing industries. 
 

Shenzhen Adtek Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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