Shenzhen Adtek Technology plans to raise US$500 million in Hong Kong IPO

Shenzhen Adtek Technology is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company is reportedly to submit listing applications as soon as Friday, with an estimated valuation between US$3 billion and US$4 billion.

The people said that it is working with Citic Securities and Jefferies Financial on the listing process.

Established in 2007, Adtek is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in optical connectivity solutions, serving the global optical communications and cloud computing industries.

