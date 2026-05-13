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FINANCE

US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10pc global tariff

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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A US appeals court on Tuesday temporarily paused a lower court ruling against the Trump administration's 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, keeping the tariffs in place for three importers that had won a reprieve from the duties last week. 

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  • The US trade court ruled against the new tariffs on Friday, but did not widely block their collection
  • The Trump administration appealed
  • While the ruling is paused, tariffs resume for the two businesses and Washington state, which sued over the tariffs
  • US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a short-term administrative stay and is considering a longer pause
  • Washington qualified as an importer because it paid tariffs through the University of Washington, a public research institution
  • The businesses and Washington state have seven days to oppose a longer pause of the lower court ruling in their favor
  • The 10 percent global tariff was imposed in February, after the US Supreme Court struck down most of the tariffs that Trump imposed in 2025
  • The 10 percent global tariff is scheduled to expire in July, unless extended by Congress
  • The latest global tariffs were imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974

Reuters

UScourtrullingtariffstrumpglobal

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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