US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10pc global tariff

A US appeals court on Tuesday temporarily paused a lower court ruling against the Trump administration's 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, keeping the tariffs in place for three importers that had won a reprieve from the duties last week.

The US trade court ruled against the new tariffs on Friday, but did not widely block their collection

The Trump administration appealed

While the ruling is paused, tariffs resume for the two businesses and Washington state, which sued over the tariffs

US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a short-term administrative stay and is considering a longer pause

Washington qualified as an importer because it paid tariffs through the University of Washington, a public research institution

The businesses and Washington state have seven days to oppose a longer pause of the lower court ruling in their favor

The 10 percent global tariff was imposed in February, after the US Supreme Court struck down most of the tariffs that Trump imposed in 2025

The 10 percent global tariff is scheduled to expire in July, unless extended by Congress