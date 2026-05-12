logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 3,509 times

FINANCE
23 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology
Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology

Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was oversubscribed by 3,509 times on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The industrial robotic technology company has drawn HK$131.7 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 24.6 million H shares, raising HK$750 million. The offer price is HK$30.5 per share. Each board lot of 100 shares has an entry fee of HK$3,080.8.

It is scheduled to debut on May 18.
 

Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Chinese biotech firms surge on OTC markets ahead of Hong Kong IPO debuts
FINANCE
28 mins ago
From left: Chris Lau, Norbert Ling
Invesco Hong Kong forecasts China's GDP to rise 4.5pc this year, yuan internationalization accelerates
FINANCE
44 mins ago
AFP
Long-term UK borrowing costs rise to highest since 1998, sterling slumps as Starmer's future in doubt
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index edges down on Tuesday as investors await Xi-Trump meeting
FINANCE
1 hour ago
UBS: gold sets target at $5,600 by 2026; volatility cited as entry point
UBS: gold sets target at $5,600 by 2026; volatility cited as entry point
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's KOSPI falls sharply on profit-taking near 8,000 level
FINANCE
1 hour ago
BOC Hong Kong.
BOCHK offers up to $10,000 cash rebate for "Small Business Policy" clients
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Carlyle, Yum China among suitors for Jardines' KFC, Pizza Hut chains in Asia, sources say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
“AI agents have become your most productive, communicative, collaborative internal employees, but they bring it with speed, and unfortunately some very interesting consequences,” says David Allott, Field CISO for APJ at Veeam Software.
Rogue AI can wipe your database in seconds. A guide to accelerating safe AI at scale.
A logo of Galaxy Macau, part of the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), is displayed at a news conference on the gaming resort's results in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2017. REUTERS
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 8 percent rise in Q1 adjusted EBITDA
FINANCE
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.