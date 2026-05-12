Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 3,509 times

Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was oversubscribed by 3,509 times on Tuesday.

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The industrial robotic technology company has drawn HK$131.7 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 24.6 million H shares, raising HK$750 million. The offer price is HK$30.5 per share. Each board lot of 100 shares has an entry fee of HK$3,080.8.

It is scheduled to debut on May 18.

