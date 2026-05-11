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FINANCE

MemeStrategy's tokenized Pokémon card fund oversubscribed at initial issuance

FINANCE
16 mins ago
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"Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" card, inspired by Van Gogh's Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat (1887)
"Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" card, inspired by Van Gogh's Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat (1887)

MemeStrategy (2440) said it has completed a capital call for its tokenized Pokémon trading card fund launched in March, with licensed alternative asset digital investment platform Evident Platform Services. 

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The tokens have been successfully issued on the platform and were oversubscribed, with strong interest across institutional and professional investors, the digital asset firm said in a statement on Monday.

The fund invests exclusively in PSA 10-graded "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" collectible cards, a cross-disciplinary collaboration between The Pokémon Company and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Since its limited release in late 2023, the secondary market prices for the cards – estimated at 47,000 globally - have soared by more than 400 percent, MemeStrategy said, adding that the total market value of the top graded card is projected to exceed US$148 million, based on prevailing secondary market prices.

The oversubscription underscores the institutional appeal of an investment fund centered on Pokémon collectible cards, underpinned by a compliant, secure, transparent, and robust investment structure, MemeStrategy said.

Market sentiment is broadly positive regarding the appreciation potential of the card and cultural significance of Pokémon, marking a meaningful step in the evolution of collectible cards as recognized investment assets that bridge cultural collectibles and the financial sector, it added. 

 

MemeStrategyPokémontrading cardcollectible

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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