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FINANCE

MemeStrategy establishes strategic partnership with China's industry leader PokeColor

FINANCE
51 mins ago
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Ray Chan.
Ray Chan.

Digital asset company MemeStrategy (2440) announced on Wednesday that it will expand its collectibles card business, with a strategic focus on globally sought-after Pokémon trading cards and sports cards. 

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It also announced a strategic partnership with Chinese leading trading card company PokeColor, to jointly expand into mainland China and overseas markets.

MemeStrategy mentioned that it plans build out a broad-based card ecosystem encompassing card sourcing, VIP trading services, authenticated secondary-market trading, auctions, professional custody and storage, as well as co-branded card launches with cultural and lifestyle IPs, as it seeks to broaden its presence across the trading card value chain. 

MemeStrategy and PokeColor successfully co-hosting of CARDJOY x Grade10 in Hangzhou in March, the first game card show of its kind in the Chinese Mainland, which attracted more than 10,000 visitors. They will collaborate again to hold the exhibition in June. 

Ray Chan Chin-ching, chief executive of MemeStrategy and Grade10, mentioned that they are planning to bring the card exhibition to other parts of Asia and are actively monitoring markets such as Japan and South Korea.

He noted that there are many card collectors in mainland China, some of whom prefer to store their cards in Hong Kong for convenient transactions as Hong Kong offers advantages including zero tariffs, convenient logistics, and a large number of high-net-worth collectors.

 

 

MemeStrategyPokémonPokeColor

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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