logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

S.Korea's KOSPI breaks 7,000 as AI chip rally lifts Samsung into US$1 trillion club

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

An AI-powered rally in semiconductor shares sent South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index above 7,000 points in a historic first on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics breaking the US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) market-cap barrier. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The KOSPI rose as much as 5.8 percent to a record 7,338.61 in morning trade, helped by booming global demand for artificial intelligence hardware. 

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each leapt more than 10 percent, both hitting all-time highs. Samsung's rally lifted its market capitalisation above US$1 trillion, making it only the second Asian company after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to cross the milestone.

Earlier, the share market index briefly triggered a rare "sidecar" trading curb after opening sharply higher, following an overnight surge in U.S. chip stocks that pushed the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 4.2 percent. 

The gains built on a 5.1 percent rally on Monday, when domestic data showed robust manufacturing activity and trade was led by strong semiconductor demand amid a global rush into AI investment. The market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. 

So far this year, the KOSPI has climbed 74 percent, after posting a 76 percent jump in 2025 - its best annual performance since 1999 - helped by the government's push for market reforms.

"Despite high oil prices and bond yields sparked by Iran war noises, foreign flow conditions are improving on a jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and AMD shares," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. 

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices surged 12 percent in extended trading hours on Tuesday after it forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations, driven by robust demand for its data-center chips as cloud-computing companies accelerate spending on AI infrastructure.

In the currency market, the won rose 1.2 percent to 1,458.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, hitting its strongest level since April 17. 

Broader market sentiment also improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would briefly pause an operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing "great progress" toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran, sending oil prices sharply lower in Asian trading.

Beyond tech, securities firms jumped 9.8 percent and financial groups rallied 4.1 percent on Wednesday on hopes that a stock market boom would lift earnings. They were in a minority of 206 gainers among the total 892 traded shares, while 666 declined. 

Foreigners were net buyers of local shares worth 1.2 trillion won (US$823.89 million).

Reuters

KOSPIAIsemiconductorSamsung ElectronicsSK HynixAdvanced Micro DevicesSouth Korea

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic deepens finance push with 10 new AI agents for banks, insurers
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Apple agrees to $250 mn settlement over AI Siri claims
WORLD
2 hours ago
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Crypto exchange Coinbase to cut about 14pc of workforce
FINANCE
16 hours ago
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
South Korea to probe ship fire in Strait of Hormuz, Trump blames Iranian attack
WORLD
05-05-2026 12:52 HKT
Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean-operated vessel ablaze in Strait of Hormuz; Trump says Iran fired at ship
WORLD
05-05-2026 09:42 HKT
North Korean club to play rare football match in South
WORLD
04-05-2026 13:05 HKT
A large billboard sign featuring an Oscar statuette towers over Hollywood blvd as workers prepare for the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
AI actors and writers not eligible for Oscars: Academy
WORLD
02-05-2026 18:19 HKT
Meta looks to raise up to US$25 billion via bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
30-04-2026 21:56 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS
Prices of Nvidia's B300 server at US$1 million in China on US curbs, sources say
INNOVATION
30-04-2026 15:22 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Meta chief Zuckerberg doubles down on AI spending
WORLD
30-04-2026 12:30 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
9 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
20 hours ago
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.