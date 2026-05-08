Wall St opens higher after jobs data, chip rebound

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stronger-than-expected employment report eased worries about a cooling labor market, while a rebound in chipmakers also bolstered investor sentiment.

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At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.88 points, or 0.42 percent, to 49,806.85. The S&P 500 gained 32.78 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,369.89, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 146.89 points, or 0.57 percent, to 25,953.09.

Reuters