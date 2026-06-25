Sa Sa profit soars 160pc to $200.5 mln

Cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International (0178) saw its net profit surge 160.5 percent year-on-year to HK$200.5 million for the year ended March, backed by strong sales of its Hong Kong and Macao operations and cost control.

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The company declared a final dividend of 3.4 HK cents, double from last year, along with a final special dividend of 1.9 HK cents. Bringing the paid interim dividend of 1.15 HK cents together, its total dividends for the year amounted to 6.45 HK cents.

Turnover increased 14.2 percent to HK$4.38 billion, among which Hong Kong and Macao business climbed 16.7 percent to HK$3.49 billion.

Its online turnover in Hong Kong and Macao also jumped 20 percent to HK$239.5 million, mainly attributable to its shopping website and mobile application.

Notably, the company saw year-on-year growth in same-store sales, average sales per transaction, total number of transactions, and number of items per transaction in Hong Kong and Macao, with same-store sales rising by 18.9 percent.

Following the closure of offline operations in the Chinese mainland, its online operations in the mainland market recorded HK$395.3 million, down 5.4 percent.

In the future, the retailer plans to open six to seven new stores in Hong Kong in the first half of the new financial year to meet customer demand for its beauty products.

For the first quarter from April 1 to June 21, Sa Sa reported that its turnover rose 24 percent to HK$1.07 billion, with total offline sales jumping 30.9 percent to HK$903.6 million, driven by 32.5 percent growth in Hong Kong and Macao operations.