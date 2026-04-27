logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKEX to introduce weekly expiries for 17 stock option classes, including Pop Mart and Laopu Gold

FINANCE
14 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Monday that it will introduce weekly expiries for 17 single stock option classes in two batches, including Pop Mart International (9992) and Laopu Gold (6184).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ten new weekly stock options, consisting of ANTA Sports Products (2020), Zijin Gold International (2259), WuXi Biologics (2269), WuXi AppTec (2359), Zijin Mining (2899), Laopu Gold, Bilibili (9626), Akeso (9926), Trip.com (9961), and Pop Mart, will commence trading on June 15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), Geely Automobile (0175), Li Auto (2015), Sunny Optical Technology (2382), China Life Insurance (2628), XPeng (9868), and NetEase (9999) in the second batch will begin trading on June 22.

With the launch of the 17 new weekly stock options, HKEX will expand its range in this short-dated product category to a total of 33 offerings. 

These new weekly stock options will supplement the current monthly contracts, providing investors with increased flexibility and additional instruments to help manage short-term market risks, the bourse operator said.

Weekly stock options have become one of HKEX's fastest-growing derivatives instruments, as seen by more than 36 million contracts traded since it launched in 2024, with weekly expiries consistently representing approximately 21 percent of the volume of the corresponding single stock options products in 2026.

weekly stock optionsHKEX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Bonnie Chan and Dato' Fad'l Mohamed.
ETF based on Malaysian co-branded benchmark to launch, exploring dual listing: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:30 HKT
Bonnie Chan. HKEX
More international investors keen to invest in Asian markets amid uncertainty, HKEX says
FINANCE
22-04-2026 11:17 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX plans to launch zero-day options on Hang Seng Index in early 2027: Bloomberg
FINANCE
21-04-2026 14:44 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX will prioritize extending derivatives trading hours, COO tells media
FINANCE
20-04-2026 11:32 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX to shorten HK cash market settlement to T+1 from 2027 fourth quarter
FINANCE
17-04-2026 18:43 HKT
Bonnie Chan, second left. HSBC
Over 10 international firms in IPO pipeline, new listing queue number hits record high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
15-04-2026 16:33 HKT
Christopher Hui
New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has over 3,300 applications so far, Christopher Hui says
FINANCE
13-04-2026 22:15 HKT
HKEX launches two new technology‑focused benchmarks. HKEX
HKEX launches HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index
FINANCE
13-04-2026 17:33 HKT
HKEX
HKEX suspends firms for delayed annual results disclosure
FINANCE
01-04-2026 22:19 HKT
SFC
SFC targets the launch of uncertificated securities market regime on November 16
FINANCE
30-03-2026 17:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.