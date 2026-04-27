HKEX to introduce weekly expiries for 17 stock option classes, including Pop Mart and Laopu Gold

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Monday that it will introduce weekly expiries for 17 single stock option classes in two batches, including Pop Mart International (9992) and Laopu Gold (6184).

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Ten new weekly stock options, consisting of ANTA Sports Products (2020), Zijin Gold International (2259), WuXi Biologics (2269), WuXi AppTec (2359), Zijin Mining (2899), Laopu Gold, Bilibili (9626), Akeso (9926), Trip.com (9961), and Pop Mart, will commence trading on June 15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), Geely Automobile (0175), Li Auto (2015), Sunny Optical Technology (2382), China Life Insurance (2628), XPeng (9868), and NetEase (9999) in the second batch will begin trading on June 22.

With the launch of the 17 new weekly stock options, HKEX will expand its range in this short-dated product category to a total of 33 offerings.

These new weekly stock options will supplement the current monthly contracts, providing investors with increased flexibility and additional instruments to help manage short-term market risks, the bourse operator said.

Weekly stock options have become one of HKEX's fastest-growing derivatives instruments, as seen by more than 36 million contracts traded since it launched in 2024, with weekly expiries consistently representing approximately 21 percent of the volume of the corresponding single stock options products in 2026.