Hong Kong stocks gain at the end of Thursday's trading day

Hong Kong stocks gain at the end of the trading day on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index rising by more than 400 points.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 412.5 points, or 1.57 percent, to 26,626 points.

The market turnover is at HK$312.49 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 3.06 percent to 5,121.

Tech stocks led the gain, with Kuaishou (1024) rising 7.56 percent. Alibaba (9988) rose 4.99 percent, Baidu (9888) rose 4.33 percent, and Tencent (0700) rose 3.11 percent.

CK Hutchison (0001) rose 4.14 percent after announcing further sales of telecom assets.

Oil stocks edged lower. PetroChina (0857) plunged 8.48 percent, and CNOOC (0883) dropped 5.78 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.48 percent, or 19.92 points, to 4,180 points. While the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 1.18 percent to 15,641 points.

