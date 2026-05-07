logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks gain at the end of Thursday's trading day

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks gain at the end of the trading day on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index rising by more than 400 points.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 412.5 points, or 1.57 percent, to 26,626 points.

The market turnover is at HK$312.49 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 3.06 percent to 5,121.

Tech stocks led the gain, with Kuaishou (1024) rising 7.56 percent. Alibaba (9988) rose 4.99 percent, Baidu (9888) rose 4.33 percent, and Tencent (0700) rose 3.11 percent. 

CK Hutchison (0001) rose 4.14 percent after announcing further sales of telecom assets.

Oil stocks edged lower. PetroChina (0857) plunged 8.48 percent, and CNOOC (0883) dropped 5.78 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.48 percent, or 19.92 points, to 4,180 points. While the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 1.18 percent to 15,641 points.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik
SJM swings from profit to a HK$62 mln loss in Q1
FINANCE
16 mins ago
Matthew Chamberlain
Hong Kong to scale up LME-approved warehouses storage to a hundred-thousand-ton level, LME CEO says
FINANCE
28 mins ago
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong's FX reserves rise slightly to US$442.1 bln in April
FINANCE
43 mins ago
Christopher Hui, second left.
Christopher Hui expects opportunities for financial collaboration with Uzbekistan 
FINANCE
55 mins ago
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
China's central bank keeps buying gold for 18th month
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's forex reserves rise more than expected in April
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Bonnie Chan
Hong Kong's LME-approved warehouses build physical market connectivity, Bonnie Chan says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paul Chan
Hong Kong to explore a mediators panel for commodities market disputes, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HSBC raises HK 2026 GDP forecast to 3.8pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China asks banks to pause new loans to US-sanctioned refiners, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.