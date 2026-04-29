logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korean court hikes ex-president's sentence for obstructing justice

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

A South Korean appeals court increased the sentence of jailed former president Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday to seven years for obstructing justice, up from five years.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A lower court had handed Yoon the initial sentence in January after he was found to have used presidential security agents to block his own arrest.

Both Yoon and the prosecution lodged appeals -- he argued that the arrest warrants against him were based on an "unlawful investigation", while special prosecutors said his punishment should be 10 years given his "egregious" crimes.

"The court sentences the defendant to seven years in prison," a judge at the Seoul High Court said on Wednesday, calling Yoon's actions "highly reprehensible".

"The defendant not only sought to obstruct the lawful execution of warrants by prosecutors and others," he said in his verdict.

"(He) also issued unlawful instructions to public officials of the presidential security service, who are national civil servants, attempting to use them as if they were private guards for his personal protection."

Yoon, who appeared in court wearing a black suit and white shirt, showed little emotion as he listened to the verdict.

The appeals court also upheld his conviction for abuse of power for excluding cabinet members from a meeting to plan the imposition of martial law.

It overturned his acquittal by a lower court of abuse of power for ordering his defence of the martial law declaration to be distributed to foreign media.

And it upheld the lower court's conclusion that Yoon had prepared falsified documents, but had not actually used them.

Yoon's lawyers told AFP they would appeal to the Supreme Court.

- Life sentence -

Yoon is also serving a life sentence for the much more serious crime of leading an insurrection, a result of his failed attempt to impose martial law in 2024.

In December that year, he made a shock late-night national televised address, raising the spectre of North Korean influence and "anti-state forces" to declare the suspension of civilian rule.

But martial law lasted only about six hours as lawmakers raced to the assembly building and voted it down in an emergency session.

Yoon's declaration triggered protests, panicked the stock market and caught key allies like the United States off-guard.

It also revived troubling memories of military coups from decades ago, in a country now viewed as a beacon of peaceful democracy in Asia.

In subsequent months, Yoon was impeached, removed from power and put on trial over a litany of allegations connected to his proclamation.

He has also appealed against his insurrection conviction, saying he acted "solely for the sake of the nation".

- Legal headaches -

In addition, Yoon faces a separate trial on charges of aiding the enemy over allegations that he sent military drones into North Korea earlier in 2024.

Special prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence in that case, arguing that Yoon ordered the incursion to provoke a response from Pyongyang that would strengthen his pretext for declaring martial law.

Yoon's legal team have denied the charge, saying he gave "no prior order or subsequent approval" for the operation cited by prosecutors.

Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, is also languishing in prison for unrelated corruption crimes.

Initially sentenced in January to 20 months for bribery, her penalty was increased to four years on Tuesday after an appeals court reversed her acquittal for stock price manipulation.

Lawyers for Kim also told AFP they would appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court. 

AFP

South Koreacourtex-presidentsentenceobstructing justice

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol. File Photo/Reuters
S. Korea appeals court sentences Ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee to 4 years in jail
WORLD
17 hours ago
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A supporter of South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee holds a placard showing a picture of Yoon and Kim as she watches a live stream of the trial of the former first lady on a street near the Seoul High Court in Seoul on April 28, 2026.
South Korean court increases ex-first lady's graft sentence
WORLD
23 hours ago
Coupang logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
South Korea says US alliance not in crisis despite Coupang-linked friction, media reports
WORLD
24-04-2026 19:05 HKT
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
South Korea prosecutors seek 30-year jail term for ex-President Yoon in drone case, Yonhap says
WORLD
24-04-2026 14:00 HKT
A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on September 7, 2022. Samsung Electronics/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Unionised Samsung workers to hold rally in South Korea as labour unrest grows
WORLD
23-04-2026 09:28 HKT
A military helicopter carrying a container flies toward a golf course where a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
US military says key weapons system staying in South Korea
WORLD
22-04-2026 14:15 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea, Vietnam leaders to meet in Hanoi next week, sources say
WORLD
22-04-2026 10:06 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea's Lee says claim that minister leaked classified intel is 'absurd'
WORLD
21-04-2026 15:48 HKT
Bang Si-hyuk, Chairman of HYBE, speaks during a debate hosted by the Kwanhun club, in Seoul, South Korea, March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang
WORLD
21-04-2026 11:53 HKT
Migrants protesting against the military junta in Myanmar hold a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during a candlelight vigil at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Myanmar cuts ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence, frees former president
WORLD
17-04-2026 18:08 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Local hotels see surges as mainland tourists swap Japan for Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.