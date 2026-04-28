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WORLD

South Korean court increases ex-first lady's graft sentence

WORLD
11 mins ago
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Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A supporter of South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee holds a placard showing a picture of Yoon and Kim as she watches a live stream of the trial of the former first lady on a street near the Seoul High Court in Seoul on April 28, 2026.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A supporter of South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee holds a placard showing a picture of Yoon and Kim as she watches a live stream of the trial of the former first lady on a street near the Seoul High Court in Seoul on April 28, 2026.

A South Korean appeals court increased the corruption sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday to four years in jail after finding her guilty of stock manipulation and bribery.

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Kim, the wife of jailed ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, was handed 20 months in jail for bribery at an initial trial in January, but was acquitted of acting to rig stock prices and other charges.

She appealed the verdict in the hope of clearing her name, while prosecutors also did so arguing that the sentence was too lenient and the acquittals were wrongful.

On Tuesday, the Seoul High Court overturned her acquittal for stock price fraud and maintained her initial graft conviction, resulting in a much heavier penalty.

"The court sentences the defendant to four years in prison and imposes a 50 million won ($34,000) fine," the court said in a televised verdict.

It found Kim guilty of manipulating the share price of Deutsch Motors, a South Korean car dealer, which it ruled a "collusive... trading act constituting market manipulation".

"The defendant appears to have participated in such conduct," the court said as it overturned her acquittal.

Kim, who appeared in court wearing a white face mask, kept her head lowered as the verdict was announced.

The court said the 53-year-old had "failed to acknowledge her culpability and has instead consistently resorted to excuses".

As a result of her accepting bribes, "public trust in the transparency of state affairs and the fair execution of national policy was undermined", it added.

The court said it had taken Kim's lack of a prior criminal record into account in its sentencing.

Lawyers for Kim told AFP they would appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court.

- Dogged by scandals -

Kim, a self-proclaimed animal lover known for her campaigns to ban the dog-meat trade in South Korea, was at the centre of several scandals that often eclipsed her husband's tenure in office.

In 2023, covertly filmed footage emerged that appeared to show her accepting a luxury Dior handbag, in an episode that further eroded Yoon's already low approval ratings.

The furore fed into a defeat for Yoon's party in the April 2024 general elections, when it failed to regain a parliamentary majority.

Yoon subsequently vetoed three opposition-backed bills seeking investigations into allegations surrounding Kim, including the Dior bag case, with the final veto cast in November 2024.

A week later, he declared martial law -- but failed, leading to his impeachment, removal from office and sentencing in February this year to life imprisonment for insurrection.

He has appealed against the conviction, insisting his martial law declaration was "solely for the sake of the nation".

The verdict in another appeal, against his five-year sentence for obstructing justice and other crimes linked to the declaration, is expected on Wednesday.

- Chanel bags, Graff jewellery -

Kim's bribery case has also implicated Han Hak-ja, leader of the cult-like Unification Church, which claims 10 million followers worldwide and runs a vast business empire.

The 83-year-old is standing trial on bribery and other charges while in custody, although she has been temporarily released to hospital for medical treatment.

Kim was found to have accepted two Chanel handbags and a Graff necklace from the church, with the court ruling on Tuesday that all three items were bribes.

In the lower court ruling, one of the handbags was not recognised as a bribe because it had been gifted to Kim before her husband's presidential inauguration. 

AFP

South Koreacourtex-first ladygraft sentence

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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