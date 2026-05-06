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WORLD

South Korean judge who hiked ex-first lady's jail sentence found dead

WORLD
2 hours ago
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South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea Aug 12, 2025. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea Aug 12, 2025. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS

A South Korean judge who more than doubled the former first lady's prison sentence last month was found dead on Wednesday, police said.

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Shin Jong-o was "found unconscious around 1:00 am (1600 GMT on Tuesday)... at the Seoul High Court building", an investigator at Seocho district police station told AFP.

Shin was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, he said, adding: "There is no sign of foul play in the death."

Local media reported that Shin had left a suicide note, but the investigator said there was none.

Last month, Shin presided over 53-year-old Kim Keon Hee's appeal trial, finding her guilty of stock manipulation and bribery, and increasing her sentence to four years from 20 months.

The heavier sentence came after her acquittal by a lower court on the stock manipulation charge was overturned.

Shin said at the time that Kim had "failed to acknowledge her culpability and has instead consistently resorted to excuses".

The police investigator said on Wednesday that the judge's "bereaved family is stricken by the incident" and requests privacy. 

AFP

South Koreajudgeex-first ladyjail sentencedead

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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