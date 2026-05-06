logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Oil slides after Pakistani source says US and Iran are close to framework peace deal

FINANCE
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 24, 2026. (Reuters)
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 24, 2026. (Reuters)

Oil prices slumped to two-week lows on Wednesday after a Pakistani source said that the United States and Iran were nearing an initial peace deal.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude futures were US$6.67 (HK$52.02), or 6.07 percent, lower at US$103.20 a barrel by 1316 GMT, having earlier dropped below US$100 for the first time since April 22. U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost US$6.34, or 6.2 percent, to US$95.93.

A source from mediator Pakistan said the United States and Iran were closing in on an agreement on a one-page memorandum of understanding.

U.S. media outlet Axios reported that the U.S. expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours, citing sources saying this was the closest the parties had come to an agreement since the war began.

Iran had said earlier that it would only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement.

Both crude contracts hit their lowest in two weeks, with Brent hitting an intra-session low of US$96.75 before paring losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said it was "too soon" to consider face-to-face talks with Tehran, and as a senior Iranian MP said the U.S. proposal was more of a wish list than a reality.

The U.S. military said on Monday that it destroyed several Iranian small boats as part of efforts to help stranded ships exit the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil supply losses from halted marine traffic through the strait since the war began in February have driven up prices, with Brent trading last week at its highest since March 2022.

The Strait of Hormuz closure has resulted in a drawdown in global oil and fuel inventories as refineries try to offset production shortfalls.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell for a third week, while gasoline and distillate stocks also declined, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Crude stocks fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week ended May 1, the sources said. Gasoline inventories were down by 6.1 million barrels from a week earlier and distillate inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels, the sources said.

Official numbers from the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, are due at 1430 GMT.

Reuters

Oil PriceStrait of HormuzUSIran

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. REUTERS
US private payrolls growth accelerates in April, ADP says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks before signing a proclamation to revive the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a competitive school-based fitness program, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 5, 2026. (AFP)
Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
WORLD
1 hour ago
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 5, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US and Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war, Axios reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a location given as Beijing, China, in this handout image released May 6, 2026. Seyed Abbas Araqchi via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
US and Iran closing in on memorandum to end war, Pakistani source says
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP "Kick ICE Out" signs are placed on an infaltable rat as SOFI stadium workers protest outside FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles Office calling for ICE to be banned from the World Cup on May 1, 2026.
US hotel bookings lag far behind expectations ahead of World Cup
WORLD
9 hours ago
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump pauses effort to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz, citing deal progress
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on April 27, 2026 shows a woman working as her son sleeps next to her at a clothing sewing workshop in an urban village in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province.
Iran war jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub
CHINA
10 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran on January 18, 2026.
Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing
CHINA
12 hours ago
Iran introduces new email-based permit system for Strait of Hormuz ship transits
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranian women walk across a painted depiction of the US flag next to an Israeli flag on a street in the south of Tehran on May 5, 2026.
Iran warns 'not even started' in Hormuz
WORLD
05-05-2026 21:22 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.