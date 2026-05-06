French Derichebourg acquires Chiho Environmental’s recycling company

Chiho Environmental (0976), which has been suspended from trading since April last year, saw its main asset, European recycling company Scholz Recycling, sold by its receiver via tender to Derichebourg SA, the leader of France's recycling industry.

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However, the two parties did not disclose the transaction amount.

Derichebourg SA and its associated company, Elior Group SA, had previously announced their arrival in Hong Kong to expand their aircraft dismantling and recycling businesses. Derichebourg SA stated in a press release that it had signed a contract with the receiver to acquire all of Scholz Recycling Group's shares to expand its global recycling operations.

Scholz, founded in 1872, is a leading metal recycling company in Europe. It recorded 1.6 billion euros (HK$14.73 billion) in turnover in 2025 and has a long-established presence in Germany, as well as operations in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia, along with joint ventures in Austria and Romania. In 2025, Scholz sold over 3 million tons of recycled ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, paper, cardboard, and plastics. The group employs over 3,500 people globally and operates 180 sites worldwide, including joint ventures.

Derichebourg and Elior Group SA, in which it holds a stake, announced last year that they would set up operations in Hong Kong. They partnered with the Airport Authority Hong Kong to launch professional training courses on aircraft dismantling and announced plans to carry out aircraft disassembly and recycling operations at Hong Kong International Airport. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and several officials attended the launch ceremony of the courses.

Regarding Chiho Environmental, the company has been suspended from trading since April last year due to its failure to publish its 2024/25 financial results on time. In March of this year, the company stated that it was operating as usual and had submitted draft forensic investigation and internal control review reports to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.