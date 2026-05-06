Hang Seng Index ends higher on Wednesday, up more than 300 points

Hong Kong stocks end higher on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index rising by more than 300 points.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed the market by rising 315 points, or 1.22 percent, to 26,213 points.

The market turnover reached HK$304.74 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.8 percent to 4,969 points.

Semiconductor stocks rallied, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) increasing by 5.72 percent and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) up 9 percent.

China Overseas (0688) surged by 7.01 percent.

CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7709) rose 19.83 percent. HSBC (0005) rose 3.31 percent.

Li Auto (2015), WuXi Biologics (2269), and BYD (1211) were down 2.58 percent, 2.54 percent, and 2.08 percent, respectively.

