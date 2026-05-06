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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index ends higher on Wednesday, up more than 300 points

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks end higher on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index rising by more than 300 points.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed the market by rising 315 points, or 1.22 percent, to 26,213 points.

The market turnover reached HK$304.74 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.8 percent to 4,969 points.

Semiconductor stocks rallied, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) increasing by 5.72 percent and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) up 9 percent. 

China Overseas (0688) surged by 7.01 percent.

CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7709) rose 19.83 percent. HSBC (0005) rose 3.31 percent. 

Li Auto (2015), WuXi Biologics (2269), and BYD (1211) were down 2.58 percent, 2.54 percent, and 2.08 percent, respectively.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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