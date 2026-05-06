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FINANCE

MPF's per-member average earnings hit HK$20,199.7 in April, a new monthly record

FINANCE
50 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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MPF's per-member average earnings hit HK$20,199.7 in April, a new monthly record
MPF's per-member average earnings hit HK$20,199.7 in April, a new monthly record

Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Funds investment income in April is estimated at HK$96.8 billion, or HK$20,199.7 for each of MPF's 4.79 million members, the system's largest ever monthly dollar gain, according to MPF Ratings.

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The April investment gain of 6.31 percent was MPF’s best monthly performance since November 2022.

After factoring in contributions, total MPF assets at the end of April at an all-time record of approximately HK$1.634 trillion, equivalent to an average MPF account balance of HK$340,934 per MPF’s 4.79 million members, HK$20,826 more than at the end of March.

The MPF system not only recovered all March’s 6.27 percent loss but also resulted in year-to-date returns turning positive, up 4.2 percent, which is MPF’s best performance in the first four months since 2019.

Driven by a record rebound in South Korean stocks, Asian equities recorded the strongest monthly return of 16.03 percent in April, leading to the best performance ever for MPF funds.

“March saw the MPF system register a record loss of HK$102 billion,” said Francis Chung, Chairman of MPF Ratings, “an incredible turnaround which will bring relief to members after March’s shock loss.”

 

MPFMandatory Provident FundSouth Korean stocksFrancis Chung

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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