logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Iron ore jumps as trade resumes in China after holiday

FINANCE
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A man walks by the iron ore blending site at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, China September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018. REUTERS
A man walks by the iron ore blending site at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, China September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018. REUTERS

Iron ore futures jumped on Wednesday as China returned from the May Day holiday break, with demand for the steelmaking feedstock expected to pick up in summer as construction activities rebound and blast furnaces resume production. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was 2.33 percent higher at 812 yuan (HK$931.54) per metric ton, as of 0221 GMT. 

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.19 percent higher at US$109.8 (HK$856.44) per ton.

Steel demand is expected to pick up after the five-day break in China, with blast furnaces likely to resume operations after maintenance during the holidays, Chinese broker Galaxy Futures said in a note on WeChat. 

Iron ore prices are also supported by increased volatility in coking coal and coke prices, driven by higher energy demand as summer approaches, Galaxy Futures said, adding that high ore imports and overall weaker steel demand however weighed on price gains. 

From April 27 to May 3, iron ore arrivals at 47 Chinese ports increased by 2.15 million tons week-on-week, according to data from consultancy Mysteel.

Although there have been marginal improvements in steel demand over the past two months, it is still on the weaker side as consumption of steel products fell week-on-week, said Liu Huifeng, chief researcher of ferrous metals futures at Donghai Futures. 

Although steel prices have rebounded, surging energy and raw material prices are pressuring already declining steel mill margins, he said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE climbed, with coking coal and coke up 2.57 percent and 2.04 percent, respectively. 

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose. Rebar gained 1.25 percent, hot-rolled coil firmed 1.9 percent, wire rod spiked 5.26 percent and stainless steel increased 1.49 percent.

Reuters

Iron oreChina

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on April 27, 2026 shows a woman working as her son sleeps next to her at a clothing sewing workshop in an urban village in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province.
Iran war jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub
CHINA
1 hour ago
An employee wipes equipment on the production line of hawthorn red wine at a factory in Weifang, Shandong province July 28, 2013. Reuters
China services activity grows at faster rate in April, private PMI shows
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A five-year-old migrant boy from China chases his brother down a trail after he and his family crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo
US prepared for visa sanctions on China over migrants issue, official says
CHINA
22 hours ago
China's Wu Yize (L) is congratulated by English sporting promotor Harry Hearn (R) during the awards ceremony after his victory over England's Shaun Murphy in the World Snooker Championship final round at The Crucible in Sheffield, northern England on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
China's Wu Yize wins World Snooker Championship for first time
CHINA
23 hours ago
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
China invokes anti-sanctions law to counter US blacklisting of refiners
CHINA
05-05-2026 12:12 HKT
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Blast at fireworks factory in China's Hunan kills 21, Xi calls for probe, state media says
CHINA
05-05-2026 10:35 HKT
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. (Reuters/File)
China invokes anti-sanctions law to counter US blacklisting of refiners
CHINA
04-05-2026 19:32 HKT
A group of visitors look at robotic hands displayed at the demonstration area of Linkerbot? office, in Beijing, China, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China robot-hand-building unicorn Linkerbot targets US$6 billion valuation
INNOVATION
04-05-2026 14:30 HKT
Abdulla Aripov (File)
Uzbek prime minister to visit China and co-chair intergovernmental meeting
CHINA
03-05-2026 16:56 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China slams US regulator's move to ban labs from electronic testing
CHINA
01-05-2026 18:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
9 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
20 hours ago
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.