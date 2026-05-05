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FINANCE

K11 MUSEA tourist spending rises 1.25 times during Labour Day Golden Week

FINANCE
52 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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K11 MUSEA tourist spend increase 1.25x during Labour Day Golden Week
K11 MUSEA tourist spend increase 1.25x during Labour Day Golden Week

New World Development (0017) said that during the first four days of the Labour Day “Golden Week,” tourist spending at K11 MUSEA increased by 1.25 times year on year, with the largest single purchase nearing HK$2 million.

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International luxury brands completed upgrades before Golden Week, sales surging nearly twofold year on year, while watches and jewellery rose by nearly 90 percent. Spending by Black Card members, representing the high end consumer segment, rose by nearly 100 percent year on year. 

Beauty and sports categories, together with newly opened restaurants, recorded double digit year on year growth.

Family-friendly facilities and cinema rose by a combined 30 percent year on year.

“We will continue to strengthen K11 MUSEA through brand upgrades and collaborations, further consolidating its status as a retail landmark that brings together luxury retail, fashion and premium experiences,” said Echo Huang Shaomei, executive director and chief executive officer of New World Development.

K11 MUSEANew World DevelopmentLabour Day Golden Week

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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