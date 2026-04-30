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FINANCE

HK government books a $11.2 billion surplus for the year ended March

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS

The Hong Kong government booked a surplus of HK$11.2 billion for the year ended March, according to the provisional financial results.

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The figure was calculated after taking into account HK$156 billion received from issuance of bonds and repayment of HK$52 billion principal on bonds, the government said in a statement.

The fiscal reserves stood at HK$665.5 billion as of March 31.

Expenditure and revenue for the year ended March 31 amounted to HK$790.3 billion and HK$697.5 billion respectively. They were 3.9 percent below and 5.8 percent higher than the original estimate, respectively.

The surplus was mainly attributable to the higher-than-expected revenue from profits tax (HK$3.6 billion), stamp duties (HK$3.1 billion) and land premium (HK$1.1 billion). 

A government spokesperson said that these are provisional figures pending the final closing of the annual accounts, but any changes to the provisional figures are unlikely to be significant.


 

surplusgovernmentHong KongMarch

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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